Sir, – In facing adversity, Laura Kennedy suggests following the philosophy of Friedrich Nietzsche, “Amor Fati”, or love of fate, and thus avoid “chagrin and self-pity ” ( “Accepting a situation does not mean you have to stay there”, Life, June 5th).

Perhaps so, but is it that easy to get over trying to open vacuum-packed rashers? – Yours, etc,

EUGENE TANNAM,

Firhouse,

Dublin 24.