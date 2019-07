Sir, – Martin Selmayr, the controversial short-lived head of the European Commission civil service, is to be sent to the “backwater of Austria” (News, July 25th).

Apart from being the world capital of music, Vienna is regularly voted the most liveable city in the world.

The city’s only problem is coping with the large number of Germans already trying to move here. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Vienna.