Back to the workplace

Sir, – I do not understand why there should be a problem with people returning to work.

It should and indeed must be a requirement that employees returning should be required to produce proof of full vaccination. Otherwise they are a potential risk to all other employees, which does not make sense.

If one wishes to attend a tennis match at Wimbledon, a vaccination certificate is a requirement. Why do we ignore common sense, over some sense of data privacy?

Maybe the objectors are looking for a legal award? – Yours, etc,

DARACH CORCORAN,

Castlebar,

Co Mayo.