Sir, – On a bright May morning, I took the Dart (for the first time since last summer) from Bray to Lansdowne Road to get vaccinated. As we rolled into Dún Laoghaire, I noticed the electronic sign in the carriage proudly displaying “Next station Malahide”.

It’s nice to see the old traditions being kept alive, despite the pandemic. – Yours, etc,

PHILIP BECK,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.