Sir, – With reference to Róisín Ingle’s article “Some of us have concerns about the return to normal” (People, May 5th), as one of the thousands of frontline workers who has been at the very forefront of the pandemic, I would ask that we never, ever go back to “normal”.

Let’s go back to better. – Yours, etc,

RORY

DUNNE,

Tipperary.

A chara, – People talk about returning to normal but what was normal about the world before the recent pandemic? – Yours, etc,

DEREK

HENRY CARR,

Dublin 1.