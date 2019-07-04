Baby visitor blues

Sir, – I am writing regarding Tanya Sweeney’s article on the onslaught of visitors that comes with the birth of a child (“People tried to warn us about baby visitors. I wish I’d listened”, Health & Family, July 2nd). Although the trials of pregnancy and motherhood are undoubtedly of interest to some readers, I think this article missed its mark.

If the idea was to give a slightly irreverent but playful take on the pressures of motherhood, it failed. It did, however, succeed in insulting many well-intentioned visitors who, I’m sure, would love to return their much maligned babygros to Penneys and prompt others to seriously reconsider visiting the author lest their repose is considered bovine or they’re accused of vapid self-obsession for steering the conversation from T, B and newborn.

Satire fails when the author exposes nothing but her own petty grievances. It needs to be carefully and subtly done, otherwise it comes across as entitled, petulant and dare I say it, smug. – Is mise,

MEDB McKEVITT,

Antwerp, Belgium.