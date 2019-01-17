Ayes to the right

Sir, – I now know why political groupings in Westminster are called “parties”, with the Speaker John Bercow forever calling out “hors d’oeuvres”. I dread to think of the hangover. – Yours, etc,

DAVID CURRAN,

Knocknacarra, Galway.

Sir, – I was bemused to see a tweet from Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council informing us that the last piece of Cornish granite was now in place at the Dún Laoghaire Baths renovation site. Clearly, some are having a harder Brexit than others. – Yours, etc,

ULTAN Ó BROIN,

Florence, Italy.

Sir, – Whatever about the archaic arrangements at Westminster, it does make for great TV drama. – Yours, etc,

CATHERINE MURRAY,

Dublin 14.