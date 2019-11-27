Awesome, amazing, incredible

A chara, – Thanks to the amazingly awesome Alison Healy for her incredible Irishwoman’s Diary (November 25th). Please copy this to all the younger generations (below the biblical span of 70 years) of my extended family and to all others I may encounter on Facebook, Twitter, email, or even The Irish Times. And can Sinn Féin’s PR team enlighten us as to whether their Foyle candidate still believes that Michelle O’Neill is “an incredible leader”? – Is mise,

EDDIE FINNEGAN,

London, UK.