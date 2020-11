Sir, – Friday morning, October 23rd, Olivia Kelly (Home News) reports that the residents of Fitzwilliam Street Dublin 2 urge Dublin City Council to remove “distasteful” cycle lane bollards which were being installed.

Two days later on Sunday morning Dublin City Council remove the said bollards. Is this a record? – Yours, etc,

MORGAN CROWE,

Rathgar,

Dublin 6.