Avocado advocate

Sir, – Regarding JP O’Mahon’s article “Do Irish vegetarians understand how quinoa and avocado damage human lives?” (January 30th), there is an abundance of Irish-grown delicacies to satisfy even the most discerning of vegan palates.

One does not need to rely on foreign imports.

However, he does bring attention to the important question of what we eat and where our food comes from. Eating should not be a mindless action but rather an experience which not only nourishes but fits the local community’s needs, as opposed to a corporate agenda.

We have bananas growing in Iceland. Avocados can be grown in winter greenhouses, and there are successful quinoa-growing trials in Ireland as we speak.

It is interesting to note that our famous Irish potatoes also originated in the Andes. – Yours, etc,

JAKKI MOORE,

Son,

Norway.

Sir, – If JP O’Mahon was trying to annoy me, he succeeded. I raise an avocado toast to him. – Yours, etc,

P O’RIORDAN,

Dublin 8.