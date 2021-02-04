Aviation sector in crisis

Sir, – I refer to the recently issued report The Aviation Industry Leaders Report 2021: Route to Recovery by the accounting firm KPMG. It is one of the most comprehensive overviews of the effects of the Covid-19 crisis to date and provides real insight into the industry and how it can be assisted into the future.

An ongoing theme in the report is the stark reality that the ongoing survival of the industry is “mainly due to the substantial levels of support the industry has received from governments”, and this is well illustrated by the list of 40 countries in the report that have to date taken the initiative to assist. Ireland is notable for its absence from this list.

As an island nation in the 21st century, it is naive to think that an aviation industry is anything other than a necessity in order for our country to survive and thrive.

The Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association is calling on Government to take urgent substantial action to stop Ireland being an outlier when it comes to supporting the indigenous aviation industry. A second consecutive summer season lost in the absence of help will be disastrous to the thousands of workers and their families’ livelihoods. The wider impact of this inaction cannot be overstated.

There is now an opportunity for the relevant Ministers to take the initiative. The window is narrowing. How much longer will we have to wait? – Yours, etc,

Capt JOE MAY,

Vice-President – Finance,

Irish Air Line

Pilots’ Association

Santry,

Dublin 17.