Aung San Suu Kyi and the Rohingya

Sir, – We applaud Amnesty International for withdrawing its most prestigious human rights prize from Aung San Suu Kyi. Stripping Ms Suu Kyi of this prize will not change what has and is happening in Myanmar. It is, however, a statement opposing racism, discrimination, genocide and blatant human right abuses. It will also send out a message of solidarity to the Rohingya. Above all, it will indicate to Aung San Suu Kyi and the military government of Myanmar that the world is watching and demanding some semblance of accountability and responsibility. – Yours, etc,

STEPHANIE

McDERMOTT,

MOHAMMED RAFIQUE,

Rohingya Action Ireland,

Carlow.