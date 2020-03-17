Attending the Dáil

Sir, – I think it is great that Seán Ó Fearghaíl, the Ceann Comhairle, has suggested that the number of TDs sitting in the Dáil this week should be reduced pro rata according to their numbers (“Reduced number of TDs to attend next Dáil sitting”, News, March 13th).

Perhaps he might also devise a system whereby the TDs in the chamber could cast a vote on behalf of their absent colleagues in order to provide full representation. – Yours, etc,

PHILIP JOYCE,

Killenaule,

Co Tipperary.