Sir, – Much as I abhor everything that Nigel Farage stands for, I am disappointed that you chose to publish the unflattering, belittling photograph of him after he had a milkshake thrown at him (Ian Forsyth/Getty Images, Front Page, May 21st).

This is not the way to counter Mr Farage’s dangerous messages: it merely gives publicity to the infantile and abusive behaviour of his attacker. – Yours, etc,

MARGARET

FARRELL,

Dundrum,

Dublin 14.