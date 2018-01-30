Atheists and spectrum analysis

Sir, – Further to “Across the religious spectrum – views on abortion” (News, January 29th), the views of Atheist Ireland do not belong in the religious spectrum. These views do not somehow represent the views of atheists generally. The fundamental tenet of atheism is the belief that that there is no god. Nothing more. The views of atheists on the morality of abortion are varied and complex. A single organisation cannot represent such broad viewpoints and should not be presented as doing so. – Yours, etc,

DERMOT O’CONNOR,

Newbridge,

Co Kildare.