Sir, – Further to “Atheist and pastafarian loses case over free travel on day of papal Mass” (News, June 12th), describing John Hamill as an “atheist and member of the Congregationalist Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster” seems to allow him an each-way bet on Pascal’s wager. I just thought I should put penne to paper to say that. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale, Co Cork.