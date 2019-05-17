At the Lord Mayor’s invitation . . .

Sir, – Fiach Kelly informs us that Dublin’s Lord Mayor, Nial Ring, has invited customers of four pubs from his electoral ward into the Mansion House two weeks before the local elections for “an evening of entertainment, refreshments, food and music” (Home News, May 16th). I hope these good people, many of them taxpayers, had a most enjoyable evening.

In the meantime, those of us who have not had the good fortune to feature on the Lord Mayor’s guest list should not worry unduly. Are we not promised a new political class of directly elected mayors with massive salaries, expenses and budgetary powers?

Roll on the good times! – Yours, etc,

PADDY BARRY,

Killiney, Co Dublin.

Sir, – I see that the Lord Mayor of Dublin “asks pub patrons to Mansion House” for refreshments, etc (Home News, May 16th). I am amazed that only 50 turned up! – Yours, etc,

TADHG McCARTHY,

Bray, Co Wicklow.

Sir, – Dublin’s Lord Mayor has twice exceeded the free allowance of drinks allocated to the occupant of the Mansion House.

Not a good example for our young people. It is no wonder this country has an unhealthy relationship with alcohol. What a waste and abuse of public money.

It’s surely time to Ring some changes. – Yours, etc,

JAMES DUNNE,

Rathfarnham, Dublin 16.