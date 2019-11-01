Asylum seekers and Irish emigration

Sir, – In response to Paul Williams’s letter (October 30th): no refugee or asylum seeker that I have spoken to, including the young Kurdish refugee living in my home, is drawn to Ireland by the promise of “free health care, three meals a day and a roof over their head”.

They come to escape death, torture, discrimination and lives without hope or prospect for them and their families.

Without exception, all whom I have spoken to, want to work and contribute to society.

International studies have shown that the net contribution of allowing full access to work to asylum seekers and migrants far outweighs the limited and conditional benefits we now offer them.

Perhaps your letter-writer would consider talking to refugees and asylum seekers and first hearing their stories, before dismissing our duty to our fellow human beings? – Yours, etc,

FIONA HENRY,

Dundalk, Co Louth.