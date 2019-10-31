Asylum seekers and emigrants

Sir, – Paul Williams (October 30th) neglects to mention that when Irish emigrants moved to the US and elsewhere, it was also not illegal for them to earn a living to pay for their own needs – as was the case for those in direct provision here until the Supreme Court declared the ban unconstitutional just two years ago.

The broader point, however, should be recognised: that we are not tied to the standards of previous centuries, and are capable of operating a more humane system for the reception and integration of refugees than leaving them fend for themselves. We are capable of progress. – Yours, etc,

ALAN EUSTACE,

Dublin 2.