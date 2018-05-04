Sir, – It has been reported that President Trump dictated the letter that Dr Harold Bornstein signed relating to the then-candidate’s “astonishingly excellent” health (World News, May 2nd). Apart from the legal, ethical and medical issues involved, the simple idea of “scripting” your own report is the astonishing part of this story. It is hoped that this is another fake news story but all indications are that it isn’t.

I have a report that says all of my letters to the editor are “astonishingly excellent” and should all be published. – Yours, etc,

DENNIS FITZGERALD,

Melbourne,

Australia.