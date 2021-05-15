Assisted suicide and euthanasia

Sir, – Corry de Jongh’s view that Ireland would be a more compassionate country if, like the Netherlands, it chose to provide assisted suicide fails to mention that euthanasia is not only available for Dutch elderly or very sick people (“New to the Parish”, Life, May 12th).

Now the right for children to be included is being sought and already mentally and emotionally distressed adults and the disabled of all ages can avail of this service.

Even people who are “tired of life” are among the group who can request it.

Is this the kind of model we want Ireland to follow in the name of “compassion” and “choice” when our anti-suicide message is offering light and hope and the conviction that there is always another way? – Yours, etc,

CATHERINE KELLY

DESMOND,

Ballinasloe,

Co Roscommon.