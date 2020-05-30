Assessing the Leaving Certificate

Sir, – It is grossly unacceptable that any notes used in the formulation of predicted results for Leaving Cert students are to be destroyed prior to any marking appeal by students (“Teachers advised to ‘destroy’ documents relating to students’ grades”, News, May 27th).

In order to ensure transparency and fairness, it is vital that the methodology used by a particular marker of exams be open to full examination, just in case their methodology is flawed.

Markers can make mistakes, and students should have the opportunity to have those mistakes corrected.

Transparency is vital to an honest society. – Yours, etc,

DAVID DORAN,

Bagenalstown,

Co Carlow.

Sir, – Teachers are being advised to destroy their notes on grading for their leaving certificate students. Perhaps they could just get the dog to eat them? – Yours, etc,

RORY E MacFLYNN,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.