Assessing David Cameron’s legacy

Sir, – There is a disadvantage in reducing David Cameron’s political legacy to a single supposedly momentous event or decision: Brexit. Of more significance surely is his “gung-ho” part in the military adventurism in Libya, where the lack of planning once the dictator Muammar Gadafy was overthrown led directly to a failed state with all its civil, social and refugee chaos, the legacy of which is a lasting adverse polarising impact on European politics. – Yours, etc,

GEARÓID Ó FOIGHIL,

Cloughjordan,

Co Tipperary.