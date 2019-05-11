Assaults on taxi drivers

Sir, – Taxi drivers are increasingly prone to assault and other anti-social behaviour. How to prevent such attacks is problematic given the isolated nature of the job.

Some years ago while travelling by taxi to Charles de Gaulle Airport from central Paris, we noticed that the front passenger seat was occupied by an enormous German shepherd. I doubt if this driver was ever assaulted.

Such a deterrent is unlikely to catch on here as no doubt the politically correct police would insist that seat belts are not designed for canine security. – Yours, etc,

CHARLES DALY,

Abbeyside,

Dungarvan,

Co Waterford.