Sir, – In applauding Deaglán de Bréadún’s call (An Irishman’s Diary, May 13th) for the preservation of 15 Usher’s Island – the setting for James Joyce’s The Dead – may I add that Michael Furey’s end was precipitated by rain and not snow.

As Gretta makes clear, “I implored of him to go home at once and told him he would get his death in the rain.” – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN

DOHERTY,

Gaoth Dobhair,

Co Dhún na nGall.