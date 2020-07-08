Arts funding and Northern Ireland

Sir, – The British government is giving the arts £1.6 billion because of losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The good news is that Northern Ireland will receive £33 million of the fund. The bad news is that the Northern Executive will be administrating the money. The good news is that Sinn Féin and the DUP will start talking to each other again. The bad news is that the money will be spent on paint for murals, marching-band instruments and courses on how to build a five-storey bonfire with pallets. – Yours, etc,

GERRY McCANN,

Belfast.