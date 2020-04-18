Armchair experts

Sir, – We need to have due respect and support for those in authority burdened with responsibility for guiding the nation through an extraordinary crisis and who make decisions daily, sometimes with less than perfect information and in the absence of experience in dealing with this particular virus. Likewise, the frontline workers.

Inevitability and understandably mistakes will be made under pressure and situations will arise where we might have done better.

So far the Irish people are responding admirably in this regard. Surprisingly, even the usual “hurlers on the ditch ”, with some exceptions, are mostly and thankfully silent.

Experience, of course, will lead us to expect that those who take no responsibility for anything but pronounce on everything will emerge eventually.

It is to be hoped that the efforts of those taking responsibility, together with the great response of our citizens, will make us less tolerant or indulgent of the “hurlers on the ditch”. – Yours, etc,

PAT O’MAHONY,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.