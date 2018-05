Sir, – The DUP leader Arlene Foster recently accused Michel Barnier of, among other things, not understanding unionist culture. Perhaps Arlene could invite Michel to a 12th of July bonfire to witness this cultural event and get a better appreciation of the issues concerning the unionist population during the difficult Brexit negotiations, particularly the Border. – Yours, etc,

CYRIL O’NEILL,

Edenderry, Co Offaly.