Are we ready for an older Ireland?

Sir, – The loss of companionship through intergenerational contact is one of the most destructive outcomes of changing times and contributes to fear, loneliness and illness.

Caring for others as we would like to be cared for ourselves is a fundamental value which I support. If the rebuilding of intergenerational communities were supported, understanding and needs of each generation would be relearned, and respect and care would follow.

Of course, there will still be a need for homecare and nursing homes, but a neighbour calling in for a cup of tea and a chat, or a teenager going to the shop for a litre of milk, could postpone the need for paid services. – Yours, etc,

ELIZABETH NICHOLSON,

Celbridge,

Co Kildare.