Archives of Mother and Baby Homes Commission

Sir, – The Government’s intention to seal the archive of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission goes against the wishes of survivors, the concerns of historians and human rights lawyers, and the principles of restorative justice.

This callous legislation perpetuates the State’s mistreatment of survivors who have repeatedly been denied dignity and due process.

I and other public representatives have received thousands of emails on this matter.

It is unconscionable that the Government would ignore the pleas of the survivors and such a strong public outcry. – Yours, etc,

HOLLY CAIRNS TD,

Social Democrats,

Cork South-West.