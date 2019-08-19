Apprentice Boys and soldier F

Sir, – A statement released by a spokesperson for the Apprentice Boys acknowledging that the wearing of a contentious emblem by members of the Clyde Valley loyalist flute band during an Orange Order parade in Derry, “may have caused upset to many in the nationalist community” (Home News, August 14th), is deeply depressing.

This statement suggests that the unionist community and others in Derry are not upset or offended at the public support for Soldier F, a British army paratrooper facing prosecution for murders committed in Derry on Bloody Sunday in 1972 when 14 innocent citizens were murdered. – Yours, etc,

TOM COOPER,

Templeogue, Dublin 6w.