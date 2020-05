Sir, – What a pleasure it is to walk in the two Dublin public parks within 5 km of my home, Carysfort Park and Cabinteely Park. The council does such wonderful work. The parks have wild flower areas, paths, trees, well-kept grass and no litter. Thanks to all involved in keeping these public spaces so nice for us all. – Yours, etc,

JILL FENNELL,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.