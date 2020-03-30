Appreciating hospital workers

Sir, – I have been struck in this dark time that a beautiful thing has emerged – an appreciation of staff at every level in our hospitals.

In the criticism of the healthcare system in recent years, it has sometimes felt as if an awareness of what staff do on a daily basis has been lost.

The world outside of hospitals has gone quieter and allowed new stories to be heard, or perhaps old ones that had been blocked out in the noise. – Is mise,

Dr AILÍN O’DEA,

Churchtown,

Dublin 14.