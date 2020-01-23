Apple and a windfall

Sir, – With the election well and truly under way at a time when there is an obvious need to invest significantly in education, health and housing, it prompts the question of where will the money come from? With our national debt in the region of €44,000 per man, woman and child in the country, it is worth pointing out that there is currently €14.3 billion, including interest, held in escrow pending appeal. It is reassuring to know that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure that none of this money can be used to the benefit of our society.

Only in Ireland? – Yours, etc,

STEPHEN O’HARA,

Ballincollig,

Cork.