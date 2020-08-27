Apologies and political consequences

Sir, – In July, Billy Kelleher arrived into Dublin from Brussels. He did not self-isolate for 14 days, in breach of HSE guidelines.

Instead he attended the election of Micheál Martin as Taoiseach in the Convention Centre. When challenged about this, he apologised but added that he had tested negative for the virus and therefore assumed he did not need to self-isolate. Sound familiar?

The media has declared war on Phil Hogan and the Government has chosen to go along with this. I wonder why? Is the Government so anxious to appear “strong” that it has chosen this issue to be front and centre, rather focusing on other more important national and international issues. Our economy is tanking and we are on the brink of a “no deal” Brexit, to name just two issues, but we are hearing very little about these. We urgently need a sense of proportion here.

It’s time for all our elected representatives to step back from “Golfgate” and get on with the business of Government. – Yours, etc,

PAULA MOLLOY,

Baldoyle,

Dublin 13.

Sir,– Referring to the dinner which took place at the golf outing in Clifden, retired Supreme Court judge Catherine McGuinness is quoted as saying that it could be argued that this was not a political event, but “a jolly get-together after a golf match”(“Judges must avoid ‘anything with political overtones’”, News, August 26th).

However, the event was billed as an Oireachtas Golf Society dinner. – Yours,etc,

MICHAEL O’DWYER,

Maynooth,

Co Kildare.

Sir, – I take it that Phil Hogan was the winner of the longest drive competition?– Yours, etc,

FINN O’DWYER,

Clontarf,

Dublin 3.

Sir, – I hold no brief for Phil Hogan. At the time of his nomination to the post in the European Commission by the previous government, I did not think it a particularly happy appointment, as there were in my view others better qualified.

That said, I find the current rash of self-righteousness on all sides on the question of his activities in the country during the past few weeks somewhat nauseating. This includes The Irish Times, RTÉ, and, for all I know, the rest of the media, as well as some politicians. As in all witch-hunts, a sense of any reasonable balance has been lost.

Could not those of you who are keeping this hysteria or moral panic going ask yourselves the question whether, being human, you too might have made a genuine mistake and have had a reasonable expectation that, once an apology had been made, we could move on to the many other important matters of concern to us all? – Yours, etc,

PÁDRAIG MURPHY,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin

Sir, – The makings of a good politician: more honesty, more common sense, less arrogance. – Yours, etc,

BRIDIE McDONAGH,

Rahoon,

Galway.

Sir, – While berating our politicians, we should also spare a thought for all the hotels that have poured money, time and effort into making their accommodation as safe as possible.

They must be in even greater despair of survival since this fiasco. – Yours, etc,

ANNA KIRBY,

Mallow,

Co Cork.

Sir, – I entirely agree with Fianna Faíl TD Jim O’Callaghan’s call for Phil Hogan to be left in his post at this critical juncture in terms of our economy, foreign trade, Brexit and Covid-19.

I do not condone in any way an event which simply should never have happened.

However, I cannot understand the logic of taking one of our best, canniest and tough-minded negotiators off the pitch at this time.

Political leaders are sometimes called to make strategic decisions, and I believe this is one of those moments.

No change in our team, please. – Yours, etc,

TOM KEEGAN

Naas,

Co Kildare.

Sir – Obfuscation, evasion and the recitation of rules are essential in trade negotiations.

Phil Hogan should be the next director general of the World Trade Organisation. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Gaoth Dobhair

Co Dhún na nGall.

Sir, – Those of us who have been bereft of sporting spectacles due to the current pandemic are at least grateful to Phil Hogan for keeping the spirit of the Circle of Ireland Rally alive and well. – Yours, etc,

FRANK WALSH,

Coolballow,

Wexford.

Sir, – Following his recent golfing expedition, and subsequent Olympian display of entitlement, I suspect that support for Phil Hogan has been, in his own words, “reduced to a trickle”.

Let us hope Phil Hogan goes the way of his beloved water charges. – Yours, etc,

MIKE MURPHY,

Douglas,

Cork.

Sir, – Baying for Phil Hogan’s head on a plate is unseemly and belittles us all. The noble thing to do is to forgive him. We all make mistakes. – Yours, etc,

GEARÓID Ó RIAIN,

Westport,

Co Mayo.

Sir, – Can the media please stop focusing on “Golfgate” so we can go back to arguing about the statues outside the Shelbourne like grown-ups. – Yours, etc,

NIALL McARDLE,

Dublin 7.

Sir, – Can somebody please explain to Phil Hogan the difference between “embarrassed” and “embarrassing”? – Yours, etc,

FRANK LYNCH,

Limerick.