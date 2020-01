A chara, – Leo Varadkar’s acceptance of Catherine Noone’s apology and his statement that her apology is “good enough for me” says so much about the man. When he gets so much criticism about his lack of empathy and understanding of the day to day struggles of people, it’s good to know that he can forgive so quickly and move on. It’s a trait that his social media detractors could learn from. – Is mise,

PAT BURKE WALSH,

Gorey,

Co Wexford.