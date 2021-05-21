Apartments as homes

Sir, – Earlier this year, The Irish Times reported that, “Dublin city planner John O’Hara said most homes in the new [Dublin] neighbourhoods would be apartments” (“Days of three-bed semis in Dublin ‘are over’ as high-density housing plans take hold”, News, January 18th).

New legislation to restrict bulk buying of homes by investment funds excludes apartments. The logical deduction is that these new restrictions will fail. –Yours, etc,

BILLY SHORTALL,

Drumcondra,

Dublin 9.

A chara, – The Government says this latest tweaking of its housing policy is to clip the wings of the vulture funds without scaring them off completely – hence the distinction between houses and apartments.

The clear implication of this is that “ordinary families” – that is, families it sees as likely to vote for Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil – don’t live in apartments.

With such policies, is it any wonder that the country is becoming more divided between the haves and the have-nots? – Is mise,

JOHN GLENNON,

Hollywood,

Co Wicklow.