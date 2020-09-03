Anti-social parking

Sir, – Is there some underlying reason that so many insist on driving SUVs up the incline from Sandycove to the Forty Foot, Co Dublin?

The area at the top has double-yellow lines, enough stands designed for cyclists, and a disabled parking spot. However, cars are frequently illegally parked there, including in the disabled spot, and bikes are blocked in.

I know of 85-year-olds who walk up that hill every single day for their swim.

Yet baseball cap-wearing “athleisure” types in their twenties are incapable of putting one foot in front of the other and exhibiting any signs of fitness.

Perhaps they need to swim more. Somewhere else. – Yours, etc,

ULTAN Ó BROIN,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.