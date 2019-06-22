‘Anti-Christian and individualistic’?

A chara, – Perhaps Bishop Phonsie Cullinan and I read different editions of Evangelii Gaudium (“Today’s culture is largely anti-Christian, individualistic and secular”, Rite & Reason, June 21st).

Nowhere in this document can I find the phrase “anti-Christian, individualistic and secular”.

While it is good to see that the Diocese of Waterford & Lismore wishes to create “communities of faith characterised by hospitality, belonging and acceptance”, perhaps the bishop might spell out precisely how such communities will welcome non-traditional families, people in second unions, women and men who are gay or transgender, or people who in good conscience demur from some of the church’s teaching on certain moral issues.

Most significantly, neither the bishop’s article nor the pastoral plan itself refer to a key statement of Evangelii Gaudium: “We must recognise that if part of our baptised people lack a sense of belonging to the Church, this is also due to certain structures and the occasionally unwelcoming atmosphere of some of our parishes and communities, or to a bureaucratic way of dealing with problems, be they simple or complex, in the lives of our people.” – Is mise,

MICHEÁL Ó BRAOIN,

Droichead Abhann

Uí gCearnaigh,

Co an Chláir.