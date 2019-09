Sir, – Mike Scott (Letters, September 11th) asks for suggestions for a Brexiteer anthem. I propose the following. Some Millwall Football Club fans, maligned in the media as hooligans in the late 1970s, were known to chant from the terraces, “No one likes us, no one likes us, no one likes us, we don’t care.” The song is sung to the music of “(We are) Sailing” by Rod Stewart. – Yours, etc,

R McDERMOTT,

Rathgar,

Dublin 6.