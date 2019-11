Sir, – Given the fact that the Government has spent an obscene amount of money on a new printer for the Dáil, I think the campaigners against homelessness should ask the farmers to lend them their tractors.

Another splendid tractor protest might ensure some kind of progress for their worthy cause. There seems to be money available! – Yours, etc,

MARYELLEN LENNON,

Rathfarnham, Dublin 16.