Another Brexit cliffhanger

Sir, – Please, please, please let next Sunday’s deadline for the Brexit talks be the final deadline. I simply can’t take any more cliff-edges. My nerves are shattered. – Yours, etc,

FINBAR KEARNS,

Piercestown,

Co Wexford.

Sir,– The UK and the EU are now perilously close to missing the latest deadline to agree a Brexit deal. Expect to see the arrival of a deus ex machina at the 11th hour. – Yours, etc,

PAUL DELANEY,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s warning that we are “on the precipice of a no-deal” surely means that we are also on the precipice of a deal.

Given the year that we are having, perhaps a bit of positivity might do us no harm. – Yours, etc,

AIDAN RODDY,

Cabinteely,

Dublin 18.

Sir, – I despair at the continuous screech to Irish businesses from Government and State bodies to “prepare” for Brexit. Particularly if your market is a home market, how are businesses supposed to “prepare” for consequences no one seems able to predict? It would be far more supportive were the State to produce, and promote in media, data on where opportunities exist and at least give businesses and entrepreneurs some clarity on how they might act. What goods or services, for example, bought from UK websites will increase in price by 40 per cent, as Revenue has warned? Let us know and then see if Irish-based business can replace and improve on these for our home market and other EU markets. That would be helpful. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL O’LEARY,

Monsktown,

Co Dublin.

A chara, – The tragedy of Brexit is that Brexiteers love sovereignty, sovereignty loves dominance and dominance loves submission. – Is mise,

DERMOT O’ROURKE,

Lucan,

Co Dublin.