Anonymity in rape trials

Sir, – Is Sir John Gillen’s reasoning for publicly naming rape trial defendants in Northern Ireland not a little dangerous?

Using a rape trial as a kind of scoping exercise to flush out other offenders or offences is a gross interference with the delicate boundary between the investigative branch and the courts.

Has he any suggestions as to how a citizen’s good name can be restored if he is found innocent and the scoping process draws a blank? – Yours, etc,

PJ MALONEY,

Kilbeggan,

Co Westmeath.