A chara, – I have every sympathy for Viv O’Brien’s predicament (Letters, September 22nd), stuck between two sets of pandemic restrictions as alert levels change in Kildare and Dublin. It’s hard to know what to suggest. A relaxing golfing trip to Clifden, perhaps? – Is mise,

JOE McLAUGHLIN,

Bonnyrigg,

Midlothian,

Scotland.