Anomalous restrictions

Sir, – I live in Leixlip on the Kildare/Dublin border. When Kildare was in lockdown some weeks ago, I could not go to the pub because it was in Dublin. All manner of other services, from DIY, shopping and hairdressing, were out of bounds for the same reason. Only a small corner of the local park was available because the rest of it was over the border.

Happily there has been a great improvement since then and the lockdown in Kildare has been lifted.

Since Friday night last I cannot go to the pub because it is in Dublin. All manner of other services from DIY, shopping and hairdressing are out of bounds for the same reason. Only a small corner of the local park is available. – Yours, etc,

VIV O’BRIEN,

Leixlip.

Kildare.