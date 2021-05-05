Anger management

Sir, – An article on arranging funerals in a pandemic (“Funeral directors have been forced to adapt after being at the forefront of pandemic anger”, News, May 4th) mentioned “anger” in the headline, with sub-headings referring to “public frustration” and “outrage”.

However, the only person quoted in the article, a spokeswoman for undertakers, said “people were very understanding” and that she is not aware of the restrictions leading to any disputes. Where were the “anger” and “outrage” promised in the headlines? – Yours, etc,

BARRY DOHERTY,

Dublin 7.