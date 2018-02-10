Andrew Cass and John Garvin

Sir, – In an otherwise interesting article written by George O’Brien (“How the Civil Service became a hotbed of great Irish writing”, February 3rd), Brian O’Nolan’s boss and friend John Garvin is miraculously transformed into John Horgan who allegedly wrote “under the pseudonym Andrew Cass”.

John Garvin was my father and did indeed write as Andrew Cass, a scrambled version of Cassandra, the Trojan prophetess who was doomed to predict everything correctly but never to be believed. – Yours, etc,

TOM GARVIN,

Dundrum,

Co Dublin.