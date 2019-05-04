And the meek shall inherit the earth?

Sir, – Joe Humphreys correctly highlights the oft-times mutual exclusivity of success and virtue in today’s society, with the path to success for some individuals being “paved with lying, cheating, and boorishness” (“Why be good when it seems like nasty guys finish first?”, Unthinkable, May 2nd). Using US president Donald Trump as an exemplar is entirely apt. Reading the article prompted my brain to dredge up Nick Berry’s mortifying 1980s tune, Every Loser Wins. How true it is! – Yours, etc,

PHIL CUMMINS,

Kilcullen,

Co Kildare.