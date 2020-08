Sir, – Kitty Holland’s article on Thomas O’Driscoll was uplifting and heartwarming (“Social worker overcomes violence and poverty to earn master’s degree”, Home News, August 4th).

Mr O’Driscoll’s empathy and understanding of his mother’s very tough life shone through. As did her love for him. He is a remarkable young man. I send him my congratulations, and wish him the best for the future. He deserves it. – Yours, etc,

ELIZABETH FENNELLY,

Malahide, Co Dublin.