Sir, – I am a pensioner in lockdown. I am living in social isolation because of the virus. I have switched off the news. My pension is paid directly into my bank account. The supermarket delivers a box of food to my doorstop every week. Could I end up like the Japanese soldier Hiroo Onoda who fought on for another 29 years after the second World War ended? – Yours, etc,

GERRY McCANN,

Belfast.